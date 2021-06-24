Evacuation orders expand as wildfires burn in Arizona

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Residents in about 90 homes west of Flagstaff were told to evacuate Thursday because of a wildfire burning in the area. The homes are in a small community known as Garland Prairie. A shelter has been set up at Sinagua High School in Flagstaff. Firefighters are working to starve the fire of fuels using natural features and purposely setting fire to the landscape. The lightning-caused fire has burned 54 square miles, making runs through canyons and wilderness areas. It’s one of several that are burning across Arizona that has forced residents from their homes and sent motorists on detours.