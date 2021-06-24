Arizona reports 626 new COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Health officials in Arizona continue to see a bump in new daily COVID-19 case numbers. The state dashboard reported Thursday 626 new confirmed cases and 7 more deaths. For the past week, new daily case numbers had risen from more than 300 to over 400. The state now has recorded 891,649 known cases of the disease since the pandemic started more than a year ago. The total of coronavirus-related death now stands at 17,875. More than 6.3 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered with over 3.5 million Arizonans _ 49% of the state’s population _ having received at least one shot.