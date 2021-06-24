AP source: LSU hires Arizona’s Jay Johnson as baseball coach

A person with knowledge of the situation says Arizona baseball coach Jay Johnson has agreed to leave the Wildcats for the LSU head job that opened when Paul Mainieri retired after this season. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the hiring has not been announced. The 44-year-old Johnson has spent six seasons at Arizona and twice coached the Wildcats to the College World Series. Mainieri retired after a 15-year stint in Baton Rouge in which he won one national title in 2009 and coached LSU to four other College World Series appearances.