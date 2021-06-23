Navajo Nation reports 2 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Wednesday reported two new cases of COVID-19, but no additional deaths. Tribal health officials say the sprawling reservation that stretches into New Mexico, Arizona and Utah has seen 30,974 known cases of the coronavirus since the pandemic began more than a year ago. The known death toll still stands at 1,347. Last week, the Navajo Department of Health lifted the tribe’s stay-at-home order, easing restrictions to allow in-person meetings and ceremonies of 25 people or fewer and drive-thru gatherings of up to 100 vehicles. Face masks are required by everyone on the Navajo Nation, whether or not they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.