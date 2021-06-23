Chris Paul listed as probable for Suns in Game 3

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chris Paul is listed as probable to play for the Phoenix Suns in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals. The Suns lead the Los Angeles Clippers 2-0. The series shifts to Staples Center on Thursday night. Paul missed the first two games while being in the league’s health and safety protocols since June 16. His status was updated in the league’s injury report on Wednesday. The Clippers will be without Kawhi Leonard, who has missed the series so far with a strained right knee.