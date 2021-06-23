Arizona reports 490 new COVID-19 cases, 10 additional deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Health officials in Arizona on Wednesday reported 490 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 more deaths. They said the state now has recorded 891,023 known cases of the disease since the pandemic started more than a year ago. The total of coronavirus-related death now stands at 17,868. More than 6.3 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered with over 3.5 million Arizonans _ 48.9% of the state’s population _ having received at least one shot. State health officials said more than 3 million residents now are fully vaccinated.