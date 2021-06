NEW YORK (AP) — The Chicago Sky are at full strength and moving up the WNBA standings after a slow start due to injuries. Chicago (7-7) has won five in a row heading into Tuesday night’s road game in New York. It’s no coincidence that the return of Candace Parker and Allie Quigley has buoyed the winning streak. The Sky vaulted rom 10th to third in the AP power poll.