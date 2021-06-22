Arizona reports 422 new COVID-19 cases and another 15 deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Health officials in Arizona on Tuesday reported 422 new cases of COVID-19 and 15 more deaths. They said the state now has recorded 890,533 known cases of the disease since the pandemic started more than a year ago. The total of coronavirus-related death now stands at 17,858. More than 6.3 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered with over 3.5 million Arizonans _ 48.8% of the state’s population _ having received at least one shot. State health officials said more than 3 million residents now are fully vaccinated.