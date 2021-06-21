Worcester man charged with ID theft to buy luxury car

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts man is suspected of stealing the identities of two people in an attempt to buy an $83,000 car. Federal prosecutors said Monday that 27-year-old Brandon Brouillard, of Worcester, was indicted last week on bank fraud and aggravated identity theft charges. He faces arraignment Tuesday. Prosecutors say he used the identity of a New Hampshire resident to buy an $83,000 Chevrolet Camaro in April. When that deal fell through, prosecutors said he tried to use money from an Arizona resident’s bank accounts to pay for the car. An email seeking comment was left with Brouillard’s attorney.