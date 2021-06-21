Winslow man arrested in connection with campsite homicide

FOREST LAKES, Ariz. (AP) — Coconino County Sheriff’s officials say a Winslow man has been arrested in connection with a homicide case in northern Arizona. They say 27-year-old Chad Lapointe was taken into custody last Saturday on suspicion of second-degree murder. Authorities say Lapointe had an altercation at a campsite in Forest Lakes with 27-year-old Brandon Franklin, who died on the scene from his injuries. Sheriff’s officials said Monday that Lapointe remains in the county jail. It was unclear if he has a lawyer yet for his case.