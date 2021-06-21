Skip to Content

Rahm finds perspective to go with passion and wins a US Open

SAN DIEGO (AP)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jon Rahm’s road to becoming a U.S. Open champion might have started with a pair of bogeys. He wasn’t happy with his outlook a month ago at the PGA Championship when he finished the third round by dropping shots on the last two holes. Rahm pledged to do better. Then he had a six-shot lead wiped out at the Memorial because of a positive COVID-19 test. Rahm learned to stay positive and trust that good things would come his way. Nothing was better than becoming a major champion with one of the great finishes in U.S. Open history. Rahm birdied the last two holes at Torrey Pines to beat Louis Oosthuizen by one shot.

