No. 5 Wildcats face Pac-12 rival Stanford in Elimination game
TUCSON (KVOA) -- Arizona Baseball head coach Jay Johnson has kept who he will start on the mound close to the vest this post-season.
The Wildcats have gone with Garrett Irvin as their No. 2 starter in the first two rounds of the NCAA Baseball Tournament.
Irvin was dynamite in the regional round, tossing a complete-game shutout at Grand Canyon. He was not as good in the Super Regional against Mississippi, allowing seven runs in just over an inning.
Irvin was also very good in his Saturday night appearance at Stanford earlier this season. He pitched seven strong innings (2 ER 5 H) in a 20-2 win over the Cardinal.
We don't know if he'll start on Monday when the Wildcats face the Cardinal in an Elimination game at 11 a.m. We do know Stanford will throw Alex Williams and Williams was dynamite in his Pac-12 Sunday afternoon appearance against UA.
The lefty shutout the Wildcats over six innings, allowing just three hits with six strikeouts. Stanford won 8-2 to take two of three from Arizona.
The winner gets to come back on Wednesday to face the loser of Monday night's winner's bracket game between North Carolina State and Vanderbilt.
SCHEDULE
Saturday, June 19
- Game 1: North Carolina State 10, #9 Stanford 4
- Game 2: #4 Vanderbilt 7, #5 Arizona 6
Sunday, June 20
- Game 3: Virginia 6, #3 Tennessee 0
- Game 4: #7 Mississippi State 2, #2 Texas 1
Monday, June 21
- Game 5: Stanford vs. #5 Arizona | 11 a.m. | ESPNU
- Game 6: North Carolina State vs. #4 Vanderbilt | 4 p.m. | ESPN
Tuesday, June 22
- Game 7: #3 Tennessee vs. #2 Texas | 11 a.m. | ESPNU
- Game 8: Virginia vs. #7 Mississippi State | 4 p.m. | ESPN2
Wednesday, June 23
- Game 9: 4 p.m. | ESPN
Thursday, June 24
- Game 10: 4 p.m. | ESPN2
Friday, June 25
- Game 11: 11 a.m. | ESPN2
- Game 12: 4 p.m. | ESPN
Saturday, June 26
- Game 13: 11 a.m. | ESPN (if necessary)
- Game 14: 4 p.m. | ESPN2 (if necessary)
CWS Finals (Best-of-3 series)
- Game 1: 4 p.m. | Monday, June 28 | ESPN2
- Game 2: 4 p.m. | Tuesday, June 29 | ESPN
- Game 3: 4 p.m. | Wednesday, June 30 | ESPN2 (if necessary)
