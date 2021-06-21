Ex-CEO of Phoenix health facility pleads guilty to fraud

PHOENIX (AP) — State prosecutors say the former CEO of a Phoenix health care facility has pleaded guilty to two counts of felony fraud. William J. Timmons is scheduled to be sentenced on July 22. The Arizona Attorney General’s Office says Timmons could be facing between three and 12 ½ years in prison on each count. Timmons was CEO of Hacienda Healthcare from July 1989 to January 2019. A state grand jury indicted Timmons and his chief financial officer, Joseph O’Malley, in August 2020. The two were accused of being involved in what prosecutors said was an elaborate white-collar fraud scheme that bilked Arizona taxpayers out of millions of dollars.