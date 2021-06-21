Embrace the silence: Suns push for another win without Paul

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Suns found a way to persevere in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals without the veteran, talkative presence of 11-time All-Star Chris Paul, beating the Los Angeles Clippers 120-114 on Sunday. It appears they’ll have to do it again in Game 2 on Tuesday. Paul remains in the league’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols. The Clippers are still dealing with their own injury issues. Clippers coach Tyronn Lue confirmed two-time Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard will miss his fourth straight game on Tuesday.