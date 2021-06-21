Crews search Lake Havasu for teen last seen going underwater

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. (AP) — Divers are resuming a search in Lake Havasu for a missing California teen who was last seen struggling in the water. Mohave County Sheriff’s officials said the 16-year-old boy was part of a group out on the lake on a rented pontoon Sunday afternoon. The pontoon stopped in the lake’s South Basin so the group could go swimming. Authorities say gusty winds caused the boat to become separated from the teen. As the group tried to steer the boat back towards the boy, a man onboard fell off and was lacerated by the propeller. Two others jumped in the water to help but nearly drowned themselves.