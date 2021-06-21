Arizona reports 384 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Health officials in Arizona on Monday reported 384 new cases of COVID-19, but no additional deaths. They say the state now has recorded 890,111 known cases of the disease since the pandemic started more than a year ago. The total of coronavirus-related death remains at 17,843. Nearly 6.3 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered with almost 3.5 million Arizonans _ 48.8% of the state’s population _ having received at least one shot. State health officials say more than 3 million residents now are fully vaccinated.