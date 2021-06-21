Arizona House schedules budget debate as deal solidifies

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Legislature has scheduled debate for Tuesday on a $12.8 billion state budget plan. A pair of Republican lawmakers had blocked it because of concerns over massive tax cuts and their effects on city finances. Now, they say they mainly back the plan. Republican Sen. Paul Boyer said Monday that changes boosting cities’ share of state income tax will ensure municipal budgets are not overly harmed by the budget’s tax cuts and he is now satisfied. And GOP Rep. David Cook said he’s satisfied cities will be protected and more state debt paid off. The House has scheduled debate for Tuesday. Minority Democrats oppose the plan.