Arizona House Republicans advance 2 election bills

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona House has advanced a measure requiring election officials to give prosecutors records of mail ballots that get rejected because the signature doesn’t match the one on file. Republicans approved the bill Monday in a party-line vote, saying it would help investigate potential crimes. Democrats say the measure promotes myths about widespread election fraud and could lead to voters being intimidated by criminal investigators. Republicans also voted to raise the threshold for an automatic recount of an election to 0.5 percentage points. Both measures still need approval in the Senate.