Arizona Cardinals rookie LB arrested for reckless driving

PHOENIX (AP) — Zaven Collins, a first-round draft pick by the Arizona Cardinals, was arrested over the weekend for reckless driving and excessive speeding. Scottsdale police say Collins was pulled over Sunday for allegedly driving 76 mph in a 35 mph zone. Police say Collins was booked and released later in the day. Collins was taken by the Cardinals with the 16th overall pick in this year’s draft out of Tulsa. Arizona coach Kliff Kingsbury has said he expects Collins to be a big piece of the defense from the opening game, teaming with second-year linebacker Isaiah Simmons to form a youthful core.