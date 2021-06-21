AP source: Harden commits to US Olympic men’s team for Tokyo

James Harden has committed to playing for U.S. men’s national basketball team that will play in the Olympics that begin next month, says a person familiar with the situation. The men’s roster is getting closer to filled, with Miami’s Bam Adebayo also informing USA Basketball of his intention to play in the Tokyo Games. The eight commitments, for now: Adebayo, Harden, Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant, Golden State’s Draymond Green, Washington’s Bradley Beal, Boston’s Jayson Tatum, Phoenix’s Devin Booker and Portland’s Damian Lillard.