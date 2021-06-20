Strong Will: Claye out for gold in return from Achilles tear

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Triple jumper Will Claye earned the top qualifying mark at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials on his one and only attempt. That was a convincing statement that he’s back from a torn Achilles tendon. He also showed why he’s the gold medal favorite with the Tokyo Games on the horizon. It’s especially true with friend, top rival and two-time defending Olympic champion Christian Taylor sidelined by a torn Achilles tendon. Claye has finished runner-up to Taylor at the last two Olympics. In addition to track, Claye is a hip-hop artist and the subject of a documentary.