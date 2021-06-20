Pujols passes Ott for runs, Diamondbacks’ skid reaches 17

PHOENIX (AP) — Albert Pujols hit a three-run homer and passed Mel Ott for 14th on the career runs list, and the Los Angeles Dodgers extended the Arizona Diamondbacks’ losing streak to 17 game with a 9-8 victory. Arizona trailed 9-2 before closing with six runs in the eighth, when Josh Rojas’ inning-ending groundout against Victor Gonzalez stranded runners at the corners. Kenley Jansen pitched a perfect ninth for his 18th save. Arizona is approached the longest losing streak of the wild card era, by the Kansas City Royals in July and August in 2005.