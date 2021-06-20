Skip to Content

Pujols passes Ott for runs, Diamondbacks’ skid reaches 17

5:39 pm AP - Arizona News

PHOENIX (AP) — Albert Pujols hit a three-run homer and passed Mel Ott for 14th on the career runs list, and the Los Angeles Dodgers extended the Arizona Diamondbacks’ losing streak to 17 game with a 9-8 victory. Arizona trailed 9-2 before closing with six runs in the eighth, when Josh Rojas’ inning-ending groundout against Victor Gonzalez stranded runners at the corners. Kenley Jansen pitched a perfect ninth for his 18th save. Arizona is approached the longest losing streak of the wild card era, by the Kansas City Royals in July and August in 2005.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content