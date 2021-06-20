Phoenix area, metro Las Vegas expecting cooler weather

PHOENIX (AP) — After five consecutive days of 115-plus degree heat, the Phoenix metro area is expected to get some cooler weather this week. But there’s no break from wildfires that continue to grow around Arizona. Fire officials blame extreme heat for the spread of a wildfire that has grown to nearly 27 square miles (70 square kilometers) near Strawberry and Pine, mountain towns east of Interstate 17 between Phoenix and Flagstaff. Other wildfires still are active near Globe, Paulden, Heber and Hanagan Meadow. Five consecutive days of 115-degree heat for Phoenix from Tuesday to Saturday broke the previous record set in August 1895.