Mesa wig store gets support after backlash over mask mandate

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — A wig store in suburban Phoenix serves people who have lost their hair from chemotherapy and continues to require shoppers to wear masks to protect people with cancer from COVID-19. But last month, the shop started receiving harassing phone calls after the founder of an anti-mask group tried to ruin the business by posting the store’s name, phone number and address on social media. Since then, Sunny’s Hair and Wigs has received an outpouring of support from concerned citizens and even a visit from Mesa Mayor John Giles and city Councilman Francisco Heredia.