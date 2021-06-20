Arizona reports 385 new COVID-19 cases and 5 more deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Health officials in Arizona on Sunday reported 385 new cases of COVID-19 and five additional deaths.

They say the state now has recorded 889,727 known cases of the disease and 17,843 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic started more than a year ago.

Arizona Department of Health Services officials reported 641 new cases and 16 deaths Saturday. It was the highest single-day case number since June 2.

Nearly 6.3 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered with almost 3.5 million Arizonans 48.6% of the state’s population having received at least one shot. State health officials said more than 3 million residents now are fully vaccinated.