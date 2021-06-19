Missing men? Suns, Clips deal with uncertain status of stars

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers are still playing basketball deep into these NBA playoffs partly because they’ve learned to persevere in clutch moments without their biggest stars. That ability could be put to the test again for both teams in the Western Conference finals. The Suns and Clippers meet in Game 1 on Sunday in Phoenix with the status of some of their most important pieces in doubt. Suns point guard Chris Paul remains in the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocol. Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard is dealing with a knee injury that kept him out of the final two games his team’s series win against the Jazz.