Dodgers’ Buehler has no-hit bid end in 8th vs. Diamondbacks

PHOENIX (AP) — Walker Buehler’s no-hit bid for the Los Angeles Dodgers ended in the eighth inning when Arizona’s David Peralta lined a leadoff single into center field. The 26-year-old right-hander cruised through the Diamondbacks’ order, walking two, hitting a batter and striking out a season-best 11. He was pulled with one out in the eighth after giving up a second single to Nick Ahmed. If Buehler’s no-hitter had continued, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts might have had a tough decision: Buehler was already at 101 pitches when he gave up Peralta’s single, nearing his season-high of 105.