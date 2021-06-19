Bike racers struck, pickup driver shot by police in Arizona

SHOW LOW, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities in Arizona say multiple people were struck and badly injured by a pickup truck during a community race event in a mountain town east of Phoenix, and the driver of the vehicle was shot by police. Police in Show Low said six people hurt in the Saturday morning crash were hospitalized in critical condition and at least two others reached the hospital themselves. They say the 35-year-old suspect also was hospitalized in stable condition. His name and hometown weren’t immediately disclosed.