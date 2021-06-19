Arizona researchers to study cross-border childhood asthma

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Researchers at the University of Arizona will be launching a study of how prone Hispanic children are to asthma in Tucson compared with their peers on the other side of the U.S.-Mexico border in Nogales, Sonora. The study will follow 500 pregnant women of Mexican descent in both cities and their newborns for the next five years to see how prevalent asthma is. The Arizona Daily Star reported that the study will look into how the risk of asthma is affected by the “hygiene hypothesis,” which suggests that a child’s reduced exposure to germs stunts their immune system’s ability to fight infectious organisms.