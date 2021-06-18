Wildfire forces evacuations in forest northeast of Phoenix

STRAWBERRY, Ariz. (AP) — A wildfire that broke out near a popular camping area in the mountains northeast of Phoenix has forced officials to order evacuations of the small community of Strawberry. The Gila County Sheriff’s office ordered evacuations of the community of about 1,000 residents Friday afternoon along with the community of Hunts Ranch. An evacuation center was being set up in Payson. The U.S. Forest Service said hot, dry and windy conditions are leading to extreme fire behavior. The fire is among several burning in Arizona as a heat wave combines with drought to fuel major wildfires.