Navajo Nation reports 11 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday no additional deaths. The sprawling reservation that stretches into New Mexico, Arizona and Utah has seen 30,959 known cases of the coronavirus since the pandemic began and 1,343 deaths. The Navajo Department of Health on Friday lifted the nation’s stay-at-home order, easing restrictions to allow in-person meetings and ceremonies of 25 people or fewer and drive-thru gatherings of up to 100 vehicles. Face masks are required by everyone, whether or not they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.