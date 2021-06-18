Motive sought for fatal string of Arizona freeway shootings

PHOENIX (AP) — Investigators are trying to determine why a gunman opened fire on vehicles and pedestrians for some 90 minutes across suburban Phoenix, leaving one person dead and a dozen others injured. Authorities believe a man they arrested Thursday acted alone in the string of drive-by shootings. One victim was able to give authorities a description of the vehicle and the license plate number. Authorities caught up with him in a retail area and took him into custody without incident. There were at least eight separate shootings in three cities that stoked fear throughout metro Phoenix and shut down parts of major freeways.