Diggins-Smith scores 21, Phoenix ends 4-game losing streak

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Skylar Diggins-Smith scored 21 points, Brianna Turner had 15 points, eight rebounds and three steals, and the Phoenix Mercury beat the Los Angeles Sparks 80-66 to snap a four-game losing streak. Brittney Griner added 14 points and eight rebounds for Phoenix, which avenged an 85-80 loss to the Sparks on Wednesday. The Mercury next play on June 27 against Minnesota. Erica Wheeler scored 17 points for Los Angeles. Brittney Sykes had 14 points and Bria Holmes added 11. It was played at the Los Angeles Convention Center due to a NBA playoff game at Staples Center.