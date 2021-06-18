D-backs lose record 15th straight, Souza homers in return

PHOENIX (AP) — The Diamondbacks stumbled to their franchise-record 15th straight loss, with Steven Souza Jr. hitting a go-ahead home run in his return to Arizona following a horrific knee injury and helping the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 3-0 victory. Arizona broke the team mark of 14 straight losses from July 9-25, 2004, and lost for the 38th time in 43 games. The Diamondbacks have the worst record in the major leagues at 20-51. Souza slipped on home plate and tore his left ACL while playing for the Diamondbacks in an exhibition game against the Chicago White Sox on March 25, 2019.