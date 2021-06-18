Skip to Content

D-backs lose record 15th straight, Souza homers in return

10:43 pm AP - Arizona News

PHOENIX (AP) — The Diamondbacks stumbled to their franchise-record 15th straight loss, with Steven Souza Jr. hitting a go-ahead home run in his return to Arizona following a horrific knee injury and helping the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 3-0 victory. Arizona broke the team mark of 14 straight losses from July 9-25, 2004, and lost for the 38th time in 43 games. The Diamondbacks have the worst record in the major leagues at 20-51. Souza slipped on home plate and tore his left ACL while playing for the Diamondbacks in an exhibition game against the Chicago White Sox on March 25, 2019.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

