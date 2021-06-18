Conley, Mitchell in lineup with Jazz facing elimination

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mike Conley and Donovan Mitchell were in Utah’s starting lineup for Game 6 on Friday night, with the Jazz facing elimination in the second-round series against the Los Angeles Clippers. Conley missed the first five games of the series after he reaggravated a left hamstring strain during Utah’s Game 5 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on June 2. Mitchell’s status was questionable up until 30 minutes before tipoff due to a sprained right ankle.