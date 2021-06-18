California boy, 16, dies after boat crash on Arizona lake

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. (AP) — A 16-year-old California boy has died after suffering critical injuries when his personal watercraft collided with a boat on Arizona’s Lake Havasu last weekend. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that Jorge Contreras of Rialto, California was pronounced dead at a Las Vegas hospital on Tuesday. The sheriff’s office said the teen’s speed, inexperience and operation of the personal watercraft played a role in the crash with the boat that threw the teen off his watercraft in the lake’s North Basin. No charges will be filed against the 49-year-old man from Kingman, Arizona who was steering the boat.