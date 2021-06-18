Arizona reports 364 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths on Friday

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona health officials reported 364 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and 13 additional deaths. The state has recorded 888,701 known cases of the disease and 17,822 deaths since the pandemic started last year, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services. Arizona has put more than 6.2 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine into arms and is inching nearer to vaccinating half the state’s population. As of Friday, 48.3% of Arizonans were at least partially vaccinated. More than 18,000 new doses were reported being administered on Friday. Various groups are offering incentives for people to get immunized.