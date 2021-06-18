AP sources: Beal, Booker commit to playing in Tokyo Olympics

Bradley Beal and Devin Booker have committed to playing for the U.S. at the Tokyo Olympics. That’s according to people with knowledge of their decisions. They spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team has not been revealed publicly. Beal won a gold medal with USA Basketball 11 years ago at the Under-17 world championship, but this will be his first Olympic appearance. The Washington Wizards guard averaged a career-best 31.3 points this season. Booker is headed to the Western Conference finals for the first time, and averaged 25.6 points this season.