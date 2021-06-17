Major Payne: Suns guard rebuilds career in the desert

PHOENIX (AP) — Cameron Payne has revived his career as a pivotal backup for the Phoenix Suns during their run to the Western Conference finals. Payne was the No. 14 overall pick in 2015 but didn’t have much success early in his career. He bounced between several NBA teams, the G League and China before finding a home in the desert. Payne’s value was apparent in the Suns’ first round win over the Los Angeles Lakers. Payne averaged more than 12 points per game in a bigger role after All-Star Chris Paul hurt his shoulder. The Suns may need him to step up again since Paul is currently in the COVID-19 protocol. Paul’s status for the Western Conference finals is uncertain.