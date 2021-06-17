Clippers’ Leonard listed as out for Friday’s Game 6 vs. Utah

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard is officially out for Friday night’s Game 6 of the Western Conference second-round series against the Utah Jazz, but coach Tyronn Lue did not have any update on if it will be longer. Leonard sprained his right knee during Monday night’s Game 4 win. He traveled with the Clippers to Salt Lake City, Lue said, then returned to Los Angeles for further testing. A sprain, by definition, is a ligament injury, but the Clippers have not said which of the four knee ligaments he injured. Despite missing Leonard, LA took a 3-2 series lead on Wednesday night with a 119-111 victory behind 37 points from Paul George. The Clippers are 12-9 without their All-Star forward this season, including 1-0 in the playoffs.