Arizona reports 332 new coronavirus cases, 18 deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona is reporting 332 new cases of the coronavirus and 18 more deaths since the pandemic began more than a year ago. The figures released Thursday bring the statewide totals to 888,337 cases and 17,809 deaths. Meanwhile, Arizona is getting closer to having half of its residents at least partially vaccinated. Nearly 6.24 million doses have been administered. About 3 million people in Arizona are fully vaccinated, representing 42% of residents. Various groups are offering incentives for people to get immunized.