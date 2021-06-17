Arizona Legislature passes $100M fire funding plan

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Legislature has overwhelmingly approved a proposal creating a $100 million fund to respond to a wildfire emergency. The $100 million includes $25 million this budget year to pay for 720 state prisoners to clear brush and other flammable material and $75 million for firefighting, flood prevention and recovery and payments to property owners. Despite the broad approval on Thursday, minority Democrats said the state needs to do more to address the root cause of the drought and resulting wildfires, which they say is climate change. Majority Republicans hailed the effort to help the state fight and recover from ongoing fires.