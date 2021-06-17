Arizona GOP budget holdouts near win on tax cut changes

PHOENIX (AP) — A pair of Republican Arizona lawmakers who objected to a $1.9 billion tax cut in a $12.8 billion GOP budget deal are close to winning major concessions that would secure their support for the spending plan.

But a deal expected to be finalized Thursday came to a halt over the tax cut’s effects on city revenue.

The changes include smaller tax cuts until actual revenue comes in above projections and a much larger paydown of state debt.

Senate President Karen Fann cautioned Thursday evening that any of the details could change until a deal is sealed.