2 people shot and wounded in Surprise; Suspect in car sought

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Police in the Phoenix suburb of Surprise are searching for a suspect after two people were shot and wounded.

They say the shootings occurred around noon Thursday, but it’s unclear if they are connected.

Authorities didn’t immediately have any information on the two people shot and the severity of their wounds.

Police say they have a description of the car the suspect was driving.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say troopers were assessing the situation and a portion of the Loop 303 freeway will be closed around at Happy Valley Road due to the investigation.