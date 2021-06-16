Wheeler’s 1st career double-double leads Sparks by Mercury

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Erica Wheeler scored 18 points, including a baseline jumper with 8.9 seconds left to seal the win, as the Los Angeles Sparks beat the Phoenix Mercury 85-80. Wheeler dribbled down the clock at the top of the key and used a high screen to get into the lane but Phoenix center Brittney Griner guarded the rim. Wheeler continued down the baseline, created some space and sank a shot over the outstretched arm of Griner for a two-possession lead. Wheeler, in her sixth WNBA season, finished off her first career double-double with 10 assists and five rebounds for Los Angeles.