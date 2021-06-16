Self-driving car pioneer Waymo gets $2.5B to fuel ambitions

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — The self-driving car pioneer that was spun off from Google isn’t allowing a recent wave of executive departures to detour its plans to expand its robotic taxi service. California-based Waymo made that clear Wednesday by announcing it has raised another $2.5 billion from a group of investors ranging from venture capital firms such as Andreessen Horowitz to a major car dealer, AutoNation. Waymo has now raised $5.7 billion in the past 15 months as it tries to build upon its driverless ride-hailing service in Phoenix. The latest fundraising comes after its CEO and chief financial officer recently left.