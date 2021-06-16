Report: Arizona State acknowledges NCAA investigation

The NCAA is investigating Arizona State’s football program, a school spokeswoman told The Athletic. Arizona State vice president of media relations Katie Paquet, in a statement to the website, confirmed “an investigation regarding allegations related to our football program.” She said the university could not provide further comment because of NCAA bylaws. The Athletic reported, according to unidentified sources, Arizona State football program is being investigated for hosting high school prospects during the NCAA-imposed ban on in-person recruiting during the pandemic.