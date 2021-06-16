Prosecutors mull whether to seek execution in girl’s killing

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Prosecutors are expected to decide by next month whether to seek the death penalty against three men charged in the 2019 fatal shooting of a 14-year-old girl in North Las Vegas. Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that Chief Deputy District Attorney Binu Palal said prosecutors will review charges and decide whether to seek the death penalty against 24-year-old Marcus Covington, 24-year-old Marcus Parker and 23-year-old Dasean Williams in the slaying of Amillion Scott. They are each charged with murder. Amillion suffered a gunshot wound to the head in 2019 while sitting in the lap of her 15-year-old boyfriend inside an SUV parked. She died three weeks later.