Navajo Nation reports three new COVID-19 cases and one death

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Wednesday reported three new COVID-19 cases and one death. Tribal health officials said the total number of virus-related deaths on the Navajo Nation now is 1,341 with the total number of reported cases since the pandemic began at 30,936. Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said the mask mandate will remain in place, especially as concern grows over virus variants. More than half of residents on the reservation that stretches into New Mexico, Arizona and Utah eligible to get vaccinated are fully vaccinated. Health facilities are offering vaccines during drive-thru events or by appointment.