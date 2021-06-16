Former US Rep. Matt Salmon enters Arizona governor’s race

PHOENIX (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Matt Salmon is running for governor of Arizona, a post he narrowly lost 18 years ago to Democrat Janet Napolitano.

The Republican served in the Arizona Legislature before winning three terms in Congress in the 1990s.

He went on to run for governor in 2002, worked as a lobbyist and served two more terms in Congress from 2013 through 2016.

Salmon will face state Treasurer Kimberly Yee, developer Karrin Taylor Robson and former Phoenix television news anchor Kari Lake in the GOP primary.

Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and former Nogales Mayor Marco Lopez are seeking the Democratic nomination.